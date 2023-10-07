The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The Gators (4-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) bounced back from a 33-14 drubbing at Kentucky and avenged a stunning loss at Vanderbilt a year ago. Mertz and Boardingham came up big in the rematch. Mertz, who got knocked to the ground several times and once that forced him to miss two plays, completed 30 of 36 passes for 254 yards before giving way to Max Brown in the fourth. Mertz had scoring throws of 2 and 15 yards to the freshman tight end.

Boardingham, who entered the game with six receptions for 51 yards, finished with seven catches for 99 yards and two end-zone celebrations. The Commodores (2-5, 0-3) have dropped five in a row, including three consecutive league games by at least 17 points each.

Florida finished with 495 total yards, including 215 rushing. Montrell Johnson led the way with 135 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He had a 34-yard scamper on third-and-2 early that helped stake the Gators to a 7-0 lead. Treyaun Webb added 70 yards on the ground, including a 43-yarder late that set the Gators up for a field goal.

Safety CJ Taylor jumped in front for the team's eighth interception of the season. Vandy scored two plays later, when Seals connected with Will Sheppard for 85 yards to tie the game. Sheppard clearly grabbed cornerback Jason Marshall's facemask at the start of the play, prompting Marshall to slow down as he looked around for a flag, and Sheppard ran away from the rest of the defense. The Gators played without three key contributors on offense.

Ron DeSantis sharpens his attacks on Donald Trump in their shared home state of FloridaRepublican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is turning up the heat on frontrunner Donald Trump and defending his own trailing campaign, warning that the former president will deliver the 2024 election to Democrats because he energizes his critics. DeSantis said at a campaign event in Tampa, Florida on Thursday that he believed in the 2020 election that Trump lost not because more people voted for Democrat Joe Biden, but because they were voting against Trump. The Florida governor has been sharpening his critiques of Trump, a former ally, over the past few months as he’s sought to revitalize his campaign. Most notably, he used his first opening on the GOP debate stage last week to criticize the former president for skipping the event.