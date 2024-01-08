Florida Neighborhood Turns into Solar Power System

The 86 houses in Hunters Point, a residential development in Florida, are equipped with solar panels and batteries, allowing the neighborhood to produce more electricity than it consumes. Each home has 14 solar panels and a 12-kilowatt-hour home battery, which powers the house through the night. The excess electricity is sold to the power grid, resulting in no power bills for the residents.





