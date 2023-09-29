Florida moviegoer beaten after asking couple to move from his reserved, VIP seats in 'callous' attack

Broward County deputies are searching for a man who was caught on camera beating a 63-year-old up.
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released cellphone video of the altercation, which captured 27-year-old Jesse Montez Thorton II violently attacking 63-year-old Marc Cohen at the AMC theaterCellphone video footage captured the moment when a 27-year-old attacked a 63-year-old man over movie theater seats.Cohen told police
that he bought VIP tickets that included advance seating for the film for him and his wife. His fun movie date quickly took a turn for the worse when he noticed Thorton and another women were sitting in his VIP seats. After asking them politely to move, police say that Thorton became"hostile."
Video footage of the interaction show Thorton standing up and getting in Cohen's face, forcing him to take a step back and lose his balance on the theater steps.
Broward County Sheriff's Office said that Jesse Montez Thorton II left the movie theater after attacking a 63-year-old man.