Florida mom turns online detective post-stroke, helping make real-life arrests

Florida mom Whitney Sich says she turned a serious health scare into a nonprofit group dedicated to finding missing persons and cracking true crime cases. Police in Florida arrested Ryan in May 2021 after Cavett's 2-year-old son was found wandering barefoot in a dirty diaper. Her remains have not been found. She was last seen on surveillance video in the passenger seat of Ryan's car.

Surveillance video shows Shannon Ryan's car at a Hollywood, Florida, RaceTrac gas station shortly after Leila Cavett was last seen.Broward County and will soon go to trial on charges that include second-degree murder, child neglect and tampering with evidence, court records show.

Sich's organizations have also helped families and authorities find missing persons alive and safe, according to Chloe Schafer, a Tennessee-based private investigator who said she met her online more than a year ago. Since then, they've collaborated dozens of times, she added. headtopics.com

"I’ve worked a ton of runaway cases where we helped the family either physically locate them or helped lead law enforcement to them," she said.

FoxNews

, she said, identifying Ryan, 42, as a potential suspect. Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI for comment.

Sich's organizations have also helped families and authorities find missing persons alive and safe, according to Chloe Schafer, a Tennessee-based private investigator who said she met her online more than a year ago. Since then, they've collaborated dozens of times, she added.

"I’ve worked a ton of runaway cases where we helped the family either physically locate them or helped lead law enforcement to them," she said.

True crime sleuths have at times been criticized, but they've also been lauded for coming forward with information that led to major developments in a case.

WATCH: Travel blogger identifies Gabby Petito's van in Wyoming before officials find body matching descriptionShortly after a travel blogging couple shared dashcam video that showed Gabby Petito's van at a Wyoming campground in 2021, an FBI-led search team found the missing woman's remains nearby.

Jenn Bethune, who along with her husband runs the"Red White and Bethune" travel blog, began reviewing footage from her visit to Grand Teton National Park after someone on social media sent her a post from police asking anyone who may have been in the area in late August 2021 to review their photos and videos.The family had been there around that time – and it turned out they'd driven right by Petito's van, which her suspected killer Brian Laundrie later drove to Florida without her.

Laundrie later shot himself in the head, days after police knocked on his door searching for Petito, according to the FBI, and his remains were found just over a month later in a swampy nature preserve near his parents' house in North Port, Florida. Nearby in a waterproof bag, police found a.

"Awareness matters, and there's the multiplier effect," Sich told Fox News Digital."So if one person posts a flyer, which is what my organization does, if we post a flyer, and you see it online, please share it. Because if you're from an area where that person's missing, someone might find that person because of that flyer."

