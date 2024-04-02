Florida Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening Chief Justice Roberts

A Florida man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for threatening to kill Chief Justice John Roberts. Neal Brij Sidhwaney pleaded guilty to transmitting an interstate threat to kill and was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Sidhwaney called the Supreme Court and left a threatening voicemail message for a member of the high court. The target of the threat was Chief Justice Roberts.

