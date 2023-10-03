Florida man's dating app match turns sour after date sets him up to be carjacked: police

A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly holding a woman he met on a dating app against her will and beating her.The Titusville Police Department said that 24-year-old Brionna Eaddy and an unidentified 35-year-old Orlando man decided to meet in-person Sept. 24 at an apartment complex after communicating over the Tagged dating app.

Brionna Eaddy, 24, was booked into the Brevard County jail on an armed carjacking felony charge Saturday after a warrant was issued for her arrest., the pair drove to a nearby park in the victim's 2013 Mazda CX9. When the couple arrived, the park was closed, so the pair returned to the apartment complex.

During the robbery, the victim said that Eaddy"calmly exited the vehicle" and appeared"to just stand around and wait," according to the affidavit. The victim was ordered to lay in the grass, and he noticed the two men and Eaddy get into the stolen vehicle and drive off together, police said.(Jim Mahoney/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images/File/Fox News), which led to her positive identification and arrest. Police have not released details about the two other men involved in the carjacking.

Video shows bloodied Black man surrounded by officers during Florida traffic stopA sheriff's office in northeast Florida says it is investigating a traffic stop captured on video by a bystander showing a handcuffed Black man with swollen eyes and a bloody face sitting on the ground surrounded by officers outside a vehicle.

