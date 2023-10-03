Florida man’s dating app match sets him up to be carjacked: police

Florida boy, 11, accused of shooting two teens at football practice, police say

According to the affidavit, obtained by FOX 35 Orlando, the pair drove to a nearby park in the victim’s 2013 Mazda CX9.During the ride back, the victim told police that Eaddy was on her phone, sending and receiving multiple text messages.

Police said around 11:50 p.m. the two arrived back to the apartment, where they were met by two suspicious men, including one who was carrying a gun. The victim was ordered to lay in the grass, and he noticed the two men and Eaddy get into the stolen vehicle and drive off together, police said.

Police have not released details about the two other men involved in the carjacking. Company slammed for sub-par retirement party for 42-year employee, co-worker saves the day Fall fitness find: Save $150 on the SNODE water rowing machine this week on Amazon headtopics.com

40 hot and popular holiday toys to shop for in 2023, per trend experts — from"Barbie" to Bluey

Read more:

nypost »

Florida man in viral arrest video is in ‘excruciating pain’ after police beating, lawyers sayLe’Keian Woods was beaten and Tasered by several Florida sheriff’s officers as he fled from a traffic stop Friday night.

Florida executes Michael Zack III, convicted in 1996 murdersMichael Zack was the sixth Florida inmate in seven months to be executed.

Tracking Florida Gators 2023 Redshirt Eligibility Through Week 511 Gators freshmen exceeded the four-game threshold to redshirt in 2023 by appearing in Florida’s Week 5 matchup with Kentucky.

Florida executes man who killed 2 women he met at bars in 1996Michael Zack III was pronounced dead Tuesday evening following a lethal injection. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied his appeal for a stay of execution without comment.

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Engulfs Florida, Prompts Air AlertHazy skies and reduced visibility enveloped Florida on Tuesday as wildfire smoke originating in the remote reaches of northwestern Canada drifted southward, prompting air quality alerts from health officials.