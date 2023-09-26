Florida man gets bitten by rabies-infested otter while feeding ducks: officials

A 74-year-old man in Florida was attacked and wounded by a rabies-infested otter last week, officials say. A dog was also bitten by the rabid otter. The human victim, Joseph Scaglione, told officials that he was out giving corn feed to ducks before the incident occurred. When he turned to go back to his residence, Scaglione heard the sound of ducks flying away and then noticed the otter.

The status of the dog is unknown, but the animal was taken to a vet after the attack.

"[The victim] began to back up slowly still facing the otter. That is when the otter went and attacked him for several minutes," the case report from the Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control said."He was bit[ten] on both arms and legs."