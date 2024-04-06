Florida Man Charged with Sending Explicit Photos to Fake 11-Year-Old Girl on Facebook

A Florida man has been charged with multiple felonies for engaging in sexual conversations and sending explicit photos to someone he believed to be an 11-year-old girl on Facebook . However, it was later revealed that the person he was communicating with was actually an adult woman pretending to be a child.

The woman had created a fake profile and used photos of herself when she was 11 years old. The conversations between the man and the fake profile took place from March 2023 to January 2024.

Florida Man Charged Felonies Sexual Conversations Explicit Photos Facebook Fake Profile Adult Woman Pretending Child

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Florida man charged with murder in death of gay man at dog parkReporter, NBC OUT

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Canadian Man Charged with Making Swatting Calls to Florida Sheriff's OfficeA Canadian man is facing charges after making dozens of swatting calls to a sheriff's office in Florida over the course of two months. William Tuckett, 20, was charged with three counts of public mischief and three counts of conveying false information for making false reports of crimes to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, the Sault Ste. Marie Police in Ontario announced Friday.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Florida man charged with incest after raping family member, report saysThe report states the victim -- a family member of Alston -- went to his apartment to do laundry.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Man charged in shooting that killed 1 man, paralyzed another in southwest Chicago suburbsMan charged in shooting that killed 1 man in Lockport Township

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Hammond man charged with shooting man in East ChicagoA Hammond man was charged March 7 after allegedly shooting a man in an East Chicago alley. Terrance Peterson, 36, is charged with aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious v…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Man Charged with Beating Another Man on Chicago's South SideA 65-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery after beating a 61-year-old man on Chicago's South Side.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »