Florida Man Charged with DUI After Being Found Intoxicated in SUV

A man in Florida was charged with DUI after being found intoxicated in his SUV . According to witnesses, the man was seen stumbling in a bar before getting into his vehicle. Authorities were able to stop him from driving further. The man claimed to be having a bad day due to his girlfriend leaving to help her dying boyfriend. He admitted to drinking three margarita mixed drinks at a country club.

He also mentioned taking pain medication for a previous hand injury but was unaware of the alcohol restrictions while on medication

