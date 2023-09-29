Florida man charged in Jan. 6 riot slams 'double standards' as ex-prosecutor makes bail in road rage stabbing

A Jan. 6 protester who had his guns and passport taken away for a non-violent crime says the road rage stabbing arrest of a former DOJ prosecutor shows 'double standards.' Johnson said he had one semester remaining for his bachelor's degree when he took a break to raise his young children. Despite being in good academic standing with a 3.

7 GPA, he said, he was denied when he applied to return because he was on probation.

Now, he's done with probation, but he still hasn't been readmitted, he said. "It is blatantly clear to see that justice is no longer a double-edged sword, but a blunt instrument used by an authoritative regime," Johnson said.

Former federal prosecutor Patrick Scruggs, 38, is accused of stabbing another man in a road rage fight on a bridge outside Tampa earlier this week. The attorney recently left the DOJ, where he had prosecuted Jan. 6 Capitol riot suspects, for a private practice.Even before he pleaded guilty to the Jan. 6 charges, he said, Scruggs sought aggressive terms for his pretrial release before the case moved from a federal court in Florida, where it was handled by a different prosecutor. headtopics.com

Read more:

FoxNews »

US DOJ brings meat industry antitrust case against data company Agri Stats By ReutersUS DOJ brings meat industry antitrust case against data company Agri Stats

Microsoft weighed taking massive loss on Apple deal to compete with Google search, exec saysDOJ lawyers say Google relies on default search engine deals to build an illegal monopoly.

Docs: DOJ Investigators Ordered to 'Remove Any Reference' to Joe BidenAn email shows Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf ordered investigators to remove any reference to Joe Biden from a search warrant.

Rep. Steube to Newsmax: DOJ 'Stonewalled' Biden InvestigationsRep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax Thursday that recently uncovered evidence corroborates whistleblower testimony that the Department of Justice was 'stonewalling' in its investigations into the Biden family for several years...

DOJ targets eBay over vehicle emissions defeat devices, pesticides, other toxinsThe U.S. Justice Department says eBay unlawfully sold hundreds of thousands of products like pesticides and car emission-control defeat devices.

Meat-processor stocks fall after DoJ brings antitrust suit against data provider Agri StatsThe DoJ says Agri Stats has known for years that its weekly reports for participating meat processors are being used for anticompetitive purposes.

MAN WHO CARRIED NANCY PELOSI'S LECTERN ON JAN. 6 PLEADS GUILTY

Johnson said he had one semester remaining for his bachelor's degree when he took a break to raise his young children.

Despite being in good academic standing with a 3.7 GPA, he said, he was denied when he applied to return because he was on probation.

Now, he's done with probation, but he still hasn't been readmitted, he said.

"It is blatantly clear to see that justice is no longer a double-edged sword, but a blunt instrument used by an authoritative regime," Johnson said.

Former federal prosecutor Patrick Scruggs, 38, is accused of stabbing another man in a road rage fight on a bridge outside Tampa earlier this week. The attorney recently left the DOJ, where he had prosecuted Jan. 6 Capitol riot suspects, for a private practice.Even before he pleaded guilty to the Jan. 6 charges, he said, Scruggs sought aggressive terms for his pretrial release before the case moved from a federal court in Florida, where it was handled by a different prosecutor.

"My crimes were so egregious that he demanded I wear an ankle monitor, be drug tested at random, surrender my passports, be restricted to middle district of Florida and given a nightly curfew," he said, noting the allegations against him were not violent and did not include drugs.

"Under Florida state law, as opposed to federal law, every person is entitled to be released pending trial unless they are arrested on a capital offense with overwhelming evidence," Scruggs' attorney, John Nohlgren, told Fox News Digital.

His client has been charged with aggravated assault and battery and armed burglary, none of which are capital offenses, the lawyer noted."There are a few other circumstances wherein a person could be held without bond, but none of those circumstances apply to Mr. Scruggs," he said.

"The bond amounts set in his case were consistent with the uniform bond schedule set forth by the. These bonds are set in many cases of this nature, especially for a person with no prior criminal history. Mr. Scruggs did what any other person would do in his situation by posting the bond amounts set by the authorities. We are actively cooperating with the state attorney in Pinellas County on several issues, including establishing the conditions of his release."Nohlgren said earlier this week that the three-car crash that preceded the altercation was not caused by his client.

"There is much more to this incident than what is being reported, and we are diligently working to bring to light the full facts of what occurred," he said.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter:

Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox