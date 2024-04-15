Florida Man Arrested for Driving Golf Cart on Roadway

by LENNY COHEN | The National DeskDavid Lee Frank was arrested DUI with a blood-alcohol level or breath-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher in 2019, and in 2024 originally charged with driving with a license suspended from a DUI, third or subsequent offense. A patrolman in Florida wrote about "monitoring traffic," specifically "running stationary laser speed measurement and observing motor vehicle and golf cart speeds.

“The driver, later to be identified as Mr. David Lee Frank, demanded to know why I was stopping the vehicle.“The defendant indicated the vehicle was registered and pointed to a Florida tag .

Florida Arrest Golf Cart Roadway Patrolman

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Florida man arrested in $1.8 million Hermès handbag heist at Miami Beach hotel, police sayA man is facing charges after police said he and another man stole around $1.8 million worth of designer handbags from a shop at a Miami Beach hotel.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Florida man arrested after making threats on American Airlines flightA Florida man was arrested after making threats and using racial slurs towards fellow passengers on an American Airlines flight. The man, identified as Shail Patel, was drunk and acted aggressively towards passengers and flight attendants. He called passengers 'blue-eyed white devils' and threatened to bring the plane down. Patel also physically assaulted a passenger.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

‘Blue-Eyed White Devils’: Florida Man Arrested After Racist Rant on American Airlines FlightSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Dothan man arrested for vandalizing Florida Capitol with “Save Gaza” messageA Dothan man was arrested Friday for defacing traffic posts at the Florida State Capitol.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Orland Park man and former MTV star arrested in Florida after evading child solicitation chargesA former MTV reality star who is from the Chicago suburb of Orland Park and was wanted on child solicitation charges has been arrested in Florida after more than a year of eluding Illinois police.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping and Torturing Woman for MonthsA Florida man with a history of violence was arrested Tuesday after a woman he allegedly kidnapped and brutally tortured for months found an opportunity to escape from his minivan, authorities said.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »