Florida man arrested for assaulting Walgreens store manager with Bible on Easter Sunday

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a Walgreens store manager with a Bible on Easter Sunday. Peter Owens, 35, was arrested and charged with felony battery after the incident that unfolded at a Walgreens store in Clearwater Beach on March 31, according to an arrest affidavit from the Clearwater Police Department. According to the affidavit, Owens entered the Walgreens store just after 11:30 p.m.

to purchase a pair of headphones when he got into a verbal altercation with a store employee over the merchandise. The argument escalated after the employee got the store manager involved. Owens then allegedly smacked her in the face with a Bible after she asked him to leave the store. Officials also said that this was not Owens' first run-in with the law. He has one prior conviction for battery and was convicted on that charge in March 2020, according to the affidavit

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Florida man accused of hitting Walgreens store manager with Bible on Easter SundayA Florida man is accused of smacking a Walgreens employee with a Bible on Easter Sunday. Peter Owens was charged with felony battery. He is also accused of trying to steal from Walmart.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Great American Family partners with Museum of the Bible for Easter programmingGreat American Family has positioned itself as a conservative alternative to other movie-themed channels such as the Hallmark Channel.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Opinion: This Easter, reflect on how your Bible came into beingThis Easter, consider the ghostwriters behind the Jesus movement, writes Candida Moss - it was the skill and expertise of these secretaries and scribes that helped that movement spread, she argues.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Share Sweet Easter Photo of Daughter Grace: 'Our Little Easter Bunny'Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell shared a joint post on Instagram on Easter Sunday that featured their daughter Grace Warrior, 3, wearing a cute pink dress and fluffy bunny ears.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Aimee Teegarden Recalls Childhood Easter Egg Hunts Ending in 'Tears'‘An Easter Bloom’ star dished to Us Weekly about her favorite Easter tradition as a child

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

91st Easter Promenade steps off in South PhiladelphiaThe weather on Easter Sunday was perfect for the 91st annual Easter Promenade in South Philadelphia.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »