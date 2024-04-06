Florida man arrested after mocking guest with Down syndrome at Disney World resort bar

A Florida man was arrested after sparking a skirmish with four guests at a Walt Disney World resort bar that started after he made fun of a guest with Down syndrome. Brent George was arrested and charged with four counts of battery after the incident that unfolded at Belle Vue Lounge, a bar inside Disney's Boardwalk Inn, on Jan. 25.

The 61-year-old was intoxicated at the bar after downing three shots of bourbon and a beer and allegedly made his way up to a table of four guests and started to make fun of a woman with Down syndrome. Her mother confronted George and asked him if he was making fun of her daughter, and that's when George stood up and allegedly shoved her twice. He then slapped another guest at the table in the face when she tried to intervene, deputies said

