Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping and Torturing Woman for Months

A Florida man with a history of violence was arrested Tuesday after a woman he allegedly kidnapped and brutally tortured for months found an opportunity to escape from his minivan, authorities said. The victim had been panhandling near Hillsborough Avenue and Habana Avenue in Tampa since January, and she met 48-year-old Walter Medina around that time, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Tuesday.

Medina initially gave the woman food and narcotics but soon his actions turned violent, subjecting the woman to 'months of relentless physical abuse and captivity,' the sheriff’s office said. Investigators said that Medina held the woman against her will for two and a half months. Medina allegedly used a wooden baseball bat and a flathead screwdriver to inflict broken ribs, deep puncture wounds and extensive bruising

