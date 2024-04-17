Florida Governor Signs Education Bill with Book Banning Provision

FILE - The bill, HB 1285, limits residents who don't have children in the school district from reporting more than one book per month. Gov. DeSantis signed a comprehensive education bill Tuesday that quietly revised Florida 's current book removal law.

This comes nearly a month after DeSantis called on the legislature and Department of Education to “reform” the book banning policies in response to public criticism., became law last year, thousands of books have been banned or flagged for removal around the state, including "To Kill a Mockingbird," "The Autobiography of Malcolm X" and "The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank.

"We're not trying to create a cottage industry of people that are trying to use this to advance themselves," DeSantis said, calling bans on classic literature like "To Kill a Mockingbird," "absurd."

