Florida family sentenced for selling bleach as COVID-19 cure out of fake church

Mark Grenon, 66, and son Joseph Grenon, 36, who fled to Colombia after the federal government first announced charges against them, were each sentenced to five years behind bars — the maximum sentence agreed upon between the US and the South American country during the pair’s extradition.

Mark Grenon's other two sons, Jonathan Grenon, 37, and Jordan Grenon, 29, were each sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for conspiracy and contempt for trying to "defraud the United States by distributing an unapproved and misbranded drug,""The defendants preyed on many vulnerable populations," Assistant US Attorney Michael Homer said at the sentencing hearing.

The patriarch argued with a judge that he was actually a victim because he’d spent 1,152 days in jail.When asked if he would be awarded the hefty amount, the judge told him it was a “nonsensical question” and he wouldn’t “answer it.”Jonathan, a father of five himself, argued he has spent enough time in custody and should be “released to family.

The solution is typically used to treat industrial water and for bleaching, textiles, pulp, and paper, the DOJ said.The family, of Bradenton, Fla.

In order for patients to obtain MMS, they had to make a donation to Genesis, which were set at specific amounts — acting as sales prices — which resulted in the clan raking in more than $1 million.

