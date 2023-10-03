Florida death row inmate convicted of 1981 triple murder dies in prison

convicted of killing a deputy and two other people more than 40 years ago has died in prison, officials said.

Paul Beasley Johnson, 74, died Saturday while receiving ongoing medical treatment while in the custody of the Union County Correctional Institution in north Florida, a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release said. Officials didn't provide details about Johnson's illness.

"Three innocent people were violently and viciously murdered that night in 1981 during an all-night meth-induced crime spree, and I personally lost a good friend in Deputy Theron Burnham," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. headtopics.com

"I am glad he (Johnson) hasn’t enjoyed a day of freedom since then, but the truth is, he should have been executed by the State a long time ago." Judd said."Ultimately though, there is one final judgement he has to face — and based on the kind of person he was, I doubt that goes well for him.

