Florida cops mocked for ticketing man driving 'Booty Patrol' truck they say 'impersonated law enforcement'

The deputy with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office pulled over the white Chevy Silverado pickup on Sunday and issued the driver, Gabriel Luviano, of Bradenton, a $113 citation for adding red and blue lights to his ride.

The sheriff’s office accused Luviano of “impersonating law enforcement” and posted several images of the vehicle on Facebook to “raise awareness” among community members. Luviano, 18, chose to add “Booty Patrol” to his truck because “it’s the closest you could get to Border Patrol and still have the B in it,”A Florida’s sherrif’s deputy ticketed a driver accused of “impersonating law enforcement” over his humorous “Booty Patrol” truck that resembles a Border Patrol vehicle.“It was just to have a little fun, you know?” he said of his idea with the mirroring decals. “It was never my intent to pull over people or nothing.

But Luviano claims he never turns on the lights while out driving and only uses them while parked and on private property.“Is this serious? If anyone thinks this is a real officer they have a problem. I have seen this drive around all the time and I always get such a chuckle out of it,” one Floridian wrote in the sheriff’s comments. “Leave the man alone.

United States Headlines Read more: NYPOST »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCNEWS: Driver of ‘Booty Patrol’ truck that resembled Border Patrol cited in FloridaPhil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNews | Read more ⮕

ALDOTCOM: ‘Booty Patrol’ truck driver gets ticketed, Florida police get mockedThe Chevy Silverado is painted in a similar fashion to a U.S. Border Patrol truck.

Source: aldotcom | Read more ⮕

FOXNEWS: ‘Booty Patrol’ gets red light after causing chaos on Florida streets: deputiesDeputies are asking for the public's help in Florida to locate and identify the driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado impersonating law enforcement.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕

FOXLA: Florida deputies on the hunt for elusive 'Booty Patrol' roaming streets, pulling drivers overDeputies are on high alert as they try to apprehend an elusive “Booty Patrol' that's causing a stir on the streets of Florida.

Source: FOXLA | Read more ⮕

COMICBOOK: Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie Blu-Ray, Digital Release DateSpin Master and Paramount announce thatPaw Patrol: The Mighty Movie is coming home soon.

Source: ComicBook | Read more ⮕

KPRC2: Holiday markets, PAW Patrol, and more: 22 ways to have a wonderful Houston weekendHey! Welcome to Things To Do, your weekly one-stop newsletter for all things related to weekend fun in Houston and beyond.

Source: KPRC2 | Read more ⮕