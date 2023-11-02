Florida cops mocked for ticketing man driving 'Booty Patrol' truck they say 'impersonated law enforcement'

The deputy with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office pulled over the white Chevy Silverado pickup on Sunday and issued the driver, Gabriel Luviano, of Bradenton, a $113 citation for adding red and blue lights to his ride.
The sheriff’s office accused Luviano of “impersonating law enforcement” and posted several images of the vehicle on Facebook to “raise awareness” among community members. Luviano, 18, chose to add “Booty Patrol” to his truck because “it’s the closest you could get to Border Patrol and still have the B in it,”A Florida’s sherrif’s deputy ticketed a driver accused of “impersonating law enforcement” over his humorous “Booty Patrol” truck that resembles a Border Patrol vehicle.“It was just to have a little fun, you know?” he said of his idea with the mirroring decals. “It was never my intent to pull over people or nothing.
But Luviano claims he never turns on the lights while out driving and only uses them while parked and on private property.“Is this serious? If anyone thinks this is a real officer they have a problem. I have seen this drive around all the time and I always get such a chuckle out of it,” one Floridian wrote in the sheriff’s comments. “Leave the man alone.
