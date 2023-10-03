Florida boy, 11, shot two football teammates after practice over bag of chips: police

The shooting apparently stemmed from a fight over a bag of chips, authorities said.allegedly shot two of his Pop Warner youth football teammates after a Monday night practice following a fight over a bag of chips, police said.

Authorities said the boy grabbed a gun from an unlocked box in his mother's SUV and fired toward another teammate, hitting him in the back outside a practice complex in ApopkaThat same round is believed to have then struck another juvenile in the arm. Both victims, age 13, were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

"Juveniles, young juveniles…that have access to guns, but the more disturbing part is that they believe that gun, that firearm, is a resolution to their problem," McKinley said."And it's not a resolution to anybody's problems. It just creates more problems for everybody involved.

being chased by one of the victims. The shooter appears to run toward a vehicle and reach inside before firing a shot, causing a small crowd nearby to run from the area. Apopka police at the scene where two minors were shot at a Pop Warner football practice in Florida."That it'll be up to the courts if they want to separate those [charges]," McKinley said. headtopics.com

"The scourge of gun violence is even more disturbing when young children are involved," the organization said.

