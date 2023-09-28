Florida auto shop owner and angry customer shot each other to death, police say

Police in Florida say an auto shop owner and an angry customer have fatally shot each other. The shooting Wednesday was triggered by the customer’s dissatisfaction with work done on his car two years ago. A Forensic Science investigator with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office documents the scene at Stout’s Auto Service, on Wednesday, Sep 27, 2023, in Largo, Fla., where at least 2 people were injured during a shooting, police say. (Douglas R.
Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)2 of 2Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting, Sept. 27, 2023 in Largo, Fla. A shooting at the Florida auto shop that left two men dead was triggered by a former customer’s dissatisfaction with work done on his car two years ago. The Largo Police Department said Eugene Frank Becker, 78, arrived at Stout’s Automotive in a rental car and sought out business owner Jodie Stout, 52. Investigators say Becker pulled out a handgun and shot Stout, who then returned fire with his own gun, striking Becker multiple times. Both men later died at a hospital. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, file) |
A Forensic Science investigator with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office documents the scene at Stout’s Auto Service, on Wednesday, Sep 27, 2023, in Largo, Fla., where at least 2 people were injured during a shooting, police say. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)2 of 2Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting, Sept. 27, 2023 in Largo, Fla. A shooting at the Florida auto shop that left two men dead was triggered by a former customer’s dissatisfaction with work done on his car two years ago. The Largo Police Department said Eugene Frank Becker, 78, arrived at Stout’s Automotive in a rental car and sought out business owner Jodie Stout, 52. Investigators say Becker pulled out a handgun and shot Stout, who then returned fire with his own gun, striking Becker multiple times. Both men later died at a hospital. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, file) |
