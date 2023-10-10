Florida attorney general tries to block abortion rights amendment

Republican Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody asked the state Supreme Court on Monday to review the wording of a proposed amendment to enshrine abortion into the Florida Constitution.
As of last month, Floridians Protecting Freedom had over one-fourth of the required petition totals in half of the state's congressional districts to put the issue on next year's ballot. "Floridians are entitled to know clearly and concisely what they are voting for or against," Moody wrote in an op-ed published by the Florida Voice on Friday."As attorney general, I have a constitutional and statutory duty to inform the Florida Supreme Court when ballot initiatives will confuse voters.
In the opinion piece, Moody argues that there is a difference between the viability of a pregnancy, or the period at which a miscarriage becomes significantly less likely, and the viability of a fetus, or the period at which a child can survive outside of his mother's womb.
The group previously told the Washington Examiner that it supports no legal limitations on abortion procedures, regardless of gestational age limits. Viability entered the context of federal law under the Roe v. Wade framework that allowed for abortion before 28 weeks gestation, the point at which a child could live outside of the womb in 1973 when the case was decided.
Even some anti-abortion physicians do not support statutory viability with gestational age limitations to abortion because of the multitude of circumstances that contribute to a child's likely survival, including maternal health, the child's genetics, and reasons for early delivery.