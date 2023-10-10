Florida attorney general tries to block abortion rights amendment

Republican Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody asked the state Supreme Court on Monday to review the wording of a proposed amendment to enshrine abortion into the Florida Constitution.

As of last month, Floridians Protecting Freedom had over one-fourth of the required petition totals in half of the state's congressional districts to put the issue on next year's ballot. "Floridians are entitled to know clearly and concisely what they are voting for or against," Moody wrote in an op-ed published by the Florida Voice on Friday."As attorney general, I have a constitutional and statutory duty to inform the Florida Supreme Court when ballot initiatives will confuse voters.

In the opinion piece, Moody argues that there is a difference between the viability of a pregnancy, or the period at which a miscarriage becomes significantly less likely, and the viability of a fetus, or the period at which a child can survive outside of his mother's womb. headtopics.com

The group previously told the Washington Examiner that it supports no legal limitations on abortion procedures, regardless of gestational age limits. Viability entered the context of federal law under the Roe v. Wade framework that allowed for abortion before 28 weeks gestation, the point at which a child could live outside of the womb in 1973 when the case was decided.

Even some anti-abortion physicians do not support statutory viability with gestational age limitations to abortion because of the multitude of circumstances that contribute to a child's likely survival, including maternal health, the child's genetics, and reasons for early delivery. headtopics.com

Read more:

dcexaminer »

New guidance ties together heart disease, obesity, and kidney problemsGabrielle M. Etzel is the healthcare policy reporter for the Washington Examiner. Prior to joining the Washington Examiner, she served as a staff reporter at Campus Reform and as a freelance writer. After graduating from Grove City College, Etzel earned her master's in public policy and administration from Baylor University, where she conducted research on domestic sex trafficking. In her free time, Etzel enjoys being with her family in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Newsom insulin price cap veto latest in string of rebukes to California LeftGabrielle M. Etzel is the healthcare policy reporter for the Washington Examiner. Prior to joining the Washington Examiner, she served as a staff reporter at Campus Reform and as a freelance writer. After graduating from Grove City College, Etzel earned her master's in public policy and administration from Baylor University, where she conducted research on domestic sex trafficking. In her free time, Etzel enjoys being with her family in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Biden's appeasement has encouraged Iran's terrorist agendaWashington Examiner

Israel war: Airlines cancel flights to Tel Aviv after Hamas attackConrad Hoyt is the overnight news editor at the Washington Examiner.

Israel war: Nikki Haley says Hamas attack is 'true evil' and Biden 'did this to us'Conrad Hoyt is the overnight news editor at the Washington Examiner.

Gas prices today: Where to find the cheapest fuel across the countryConrad Hoyt is the overnight news editor at the Washington Examiner.