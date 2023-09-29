'Flora and Son,' a deep dive on the Astros scandal and more to watch this week

In Screen Gab No. 101, we recommend a new musical movie from John Carney, a baseball doc from 'Frontline' and a French twist on the real estate show. A weekly chat with actors, writers, directors and more about what they’re working on — and what they’re watching(Gremly Media)

Movie Review: Flora and SonJoseph Gordon-Levitt steals the show in this Irish musical drama

A star-making turn for Eve Hewson in the feel-good ‘Flora and Son’ (review)'Flora and Son' proceeds with the satisfying structure of a song: verse, chorus, bridge.

‘Flora and Son’ Review: Once, With More FeelingThe writer-director John Carney, whose feature “Once” made musical waves, returns with another charming songwriter tale.

‘Once’ and ‘Sing Street’ director-writer returns with musical comedy ‘Flora And Son’Director John Carney directed Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in “Flora And Son,” which begins streaming Friday on Apple TV+. Hewson is Bono's daughter. Carney's resume includes 'Once' and 'Sing Street.'

