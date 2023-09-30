Floodwaters clear as New York emerges from historic rainfall

Store owners and residents spent hours clearing away water after rains pounded New York and the region and snarled transit and other operations. Heavy rain also drenched most of Connecticut. A calendar-day record of 4.07 inches fell in Hartford, which has received 11.84 inches this month, the second-most in September on record.

Hartford has seen more than 50 inches so far this year, the fourth-most on record year-to-date.Share

Hochul said first responders made a total of 28 rescues amid “raging waters” in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island. Full subway service for most of New York was restored by 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to Metropolitan Transportation Authority chief executive Janno Lieber, while Hochul thanked the thousands of bus drivers who plowed through water to keep their routes open while subways closed for safety reasons. There was only one MTA station where water reached above the platform level, Lieber said.

Several store owners told The Washington Post that their basements had flooded, but they were generally more prepared for the rain compared with a few years ago. Instead, it was leaky roofs that dogged residents of the Astoria neighborhood in Queens.

