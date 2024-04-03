Flooding in Rock Creek and Well-Paid Maids: Daily Life in D.C.

Thanks to Amber for sharing: “lots of flooding in Rock Creek… avoid for now.” Not in Rock Creek but AlertDC warns: “DDOT reports high standing water in the westbound lanes…Thanks to Rachel for sending: “I took this (slightly out of focus) shot of a hawk with what I think is a small possum. He’s sitting on the top of…Well-Paid Maids is known as the only certified living-wage cleaning company in the D.C. area, paying cleaners a starting wage of $24 an hour.

Plus, they offer benefits, like health insurance, 24 days of PTO and more. But Well-Paid Maids is more than an ethical cleaning compan

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PoPville / 🏆 435. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

D.C. condos near Rock Creek Park and MetroBuying new | Five-sided building provides varied floorplans

Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »

1.5 million gallons of sewage spills into White Rock Creek from PlanoMore than 1.5 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into White Rock Creek from Plano.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

White Rock Creek overflowed with 1.5 million gallons of sewage from Plano, officials sayThe city is telling people to avoid getting in the water after detecting elevated levels of bacteria.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

'Fraggle Rock: Back to The Rock's Season 2 Trailer Is a Full-Blown PartyFeel free to connect with him or check out his work. He&039;s everywhere — Upwork, YouTube, Spotify, SoundCloud, Collider, LinkedIn, Instagram.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Jack Black Is Ready to Rock Again, Specifically For a Possible ‘School of Rock’ SequelJack Black said he's totally down for a potential sequel to his beloved 2003 family-friendly flick 'School of Rock.'

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' Season 2 Sneak Peek — Radish CrazyMaggie Boccella is certified Babe With the Power and lover of all things pop culture. She’s a News Editor at Collider, as well as a Rotten Tomatoes and The Cherry Picks approved critic, who specializes in feminist media and writing on out-of-this-world titles like Good Omens, Doctor Who, Top Gun: Maverick, and Willow.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »