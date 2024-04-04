Flood Watch and Ticket Prices for NCAA Women's Final Four

A flood watch is in effect for Monroe, Orleans, Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties from 2 a.m. Wednesday until 2 p.m. Thursday. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, center, celebrates with teammates after Iowa defeated LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y.
(AP Photo/Hans Pennink) The average price paid for a ticket on the resale market this week was twice as high for the NCAA women's Final Four compared with that for the men's semifinals, according to a technology company that analyzes prices across multiple platforms. The average price of a ticket sold to the women's semifinals was $2,323; the average sale price for the men's was $1,001.21, Logitix reported Wednesday. The women's games Friday match Iowa against Connecticut and South Carolina against North Carolina State at 19,432-seat Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Clevelan
Flood Watch NCAA Women's Final Four Ticket Prices Men's Semifinals
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »
Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »
Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »
Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »
Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »