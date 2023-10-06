Flea-infested raccoons invade $1.2M NYC home \u2014 terrifying child, pooping everywhere

Flea-infested raccoons are running amok in Alice and David Zaslavsky’s $1.2 million Brooklyn home, chewing through wiring, terrifying their 9-year-old daughter and creating a “revolting” stench by pooping and urinating everywhere.

The problem began months ago after the city slapped a stop-work order on a neighbor two doors down at 194 Minna St. in Kensington. The company left the house, which has been vacant for over a year, in a state of disrepair, with “numerous holes . . . to the outside,” the Zaslavskys said in court papers.The city issued a stop work order to a neighbor two doors down from 194 Minna Street in July 2022, due to flea-infested raccoons.

Their child “is terrified of sleeping in her own bed because she hears the raccoons above her room every night,” the couple contends. The family, who declined comment to The Post, wants a judge to order Gross to remove the raccoons, close up the entry points, reimburse them for money they paid exterminators, and pay unspecified damages. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

How to spot \u2014 and avoid \u2014 personal loan scamsSigns of fraudulent loans include texts inviting you to apply, guaranteed approval and asking for money upfront.

NJ family of four dead \u2014 including kids, 10 and 6 \u2014 in possible murder-suicideToday's Video Headlines: 10\/05\/23

How this one popular restaurant can make \u2014 or break \u2014 a mallVideo of Cheesecake Factory

Watch dogs play \u2014 and adopt them for free \u2014 at Van Nuys shelterDogs will be placed in groups where they can play and let their personalities shine. For those who adopt one of the playful pets, adoption fees with be waived.

Inmate dies on NYC's Rikers Island \u2014 9th dead in DOC custody this yearMayor Adams wants city council to revisit Rikers closing

NYC activist Ryan Carson's murder was not random \u2014 progressives chose itNYC man, 32, fatally stabbed by unhinged suspect was do-gooder activist and poet