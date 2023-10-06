Flea-infested raccoons invade $1.2M NYC home \u2014 terrifying child, pooping everywhere

Flea-infested raccoons are running amok in Alice and David Zaslavsky’s $1.2 million Brooklyn home, chewing through wiring, terrifying their 9-year-old daughter and creating a “revolting” stench by pooping and urinating everywhere.
The problem began months ago after the city slapped a stop-work order on a neighbor two doors down at 194 Minna St. in Kensington. The company left the house, which has been vacant for over a year, in a state of disrepair, with “numerous holes . . . to the outside,” the Zaslavskys said in court papers.The city issued a stop work order to a neighbor two doors down from 194 Minna Street in July 2022, due to flea-infested raccoons.
Their child “is terrified of sleeping in her own bed because she hears the raccoons above her room every night,” the couple contends. The family, who declined comment to The Post, wants a judge to order Gross to remove the raccoons, close up the entry points, reimburse them for money they paid exterminators, and pay unspecified damages. headtopics.com