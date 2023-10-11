Flawless or fake? Google’s AI now fixes smiles.

Google's Best Take lets people use AI to quickly edit the faces of people in photographs. It replaces people frowning or looking the wrong way with shots of the same people's faces from other photographs. (Elena Lacey/The Washington Post)At my son’s second birthday party last weekend, I took photos of a dozen squirming kids.

Testing this technology, my mind kept swinging between two questions: How far can AI go to rescue bad photos? And also: Is this a line we want to cross?and even face-swap filters for years, but Best Take gives us something new to wrap our brains around.

“Best Take may not work or may partially work if there’s too much variation in pose, including varied distance between the subject and the camera,” Google product manager Lillian Chen said in an email.These problems aside, Best Take mostly does what it claims. So now the question is: How should we feel about that?Let’s be clear: We already take fake photos. headtopics.com

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Photography used to require a lot of specialized skill. I did a face-swap of my own on the holiday card I sent out last year, cutting my head with better lighting from one shot and pasting it into another. But this required access to and knowledge of Photoshop.

Google’s Chen said the automated face suggestions in Best Take are “based on desires we heard from users, including eyes open, looking towards the camera, and expression.” She noted users still are presented with choices for which expression they want to apply. headtopics.com

Read more:

washingtonpost »

26 Best Deals From Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale (2023)Amazon isn't the only one with excellent discounts this week. Best Buy's 48-hour Flash Sale has rival deals on robot vacs, scooters, and tablets.

23 best non-Amazon Prime Day sales of October 2023: Walmart, Target, Best BuyNo Prime membership required.

Best anti-October Prime Day 2023 tech deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and moreRetailers like Best Buy and Walmart are offering sales to compete with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event. We’ve rounded up their best tech deals here.

30 Best Deals From Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale (2023)Amazon isn't the only one with excellent discounts this week. Best Buy's 48-hour Flash Sale has rival deals on robot vacs, scooters, and tablets.

Best items to purchase during October Amazon Prime Day, Walmart and Best Buy deal daysIt's not even Halloween yet, but holiday deals are in full swing with another round of Amazon Prime Day and major sales from Walmart and Best Buy.

Forget Amazon: Best Buy has the best selection of TVs under $600 for Prime DayBest Buy has some awesome TVs for under $600 to compete with Amazon's Prime Day Big Deal Days sale. Here are the best ones.