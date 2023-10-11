Flawless or fake? Google’s AI now fixes smiles.

Google's Best Take lets people use AI to quickly edit the faces of people in photographs. It replaces people frowning or looking the wrong way with shots of the same people's faces from other photographs. (Elena Lacey/The Washington Post)At my son’s second birthday party last weekend, I took photos of a dozen squirming kids.
Testing this technology, my mind kept swinging between two questions: How far can AI go to rescue bad photos? And also: Is this a line we want to cross?and even face-swap filters for years, but Best Take gives us something new to wrap our brains around.
“Best Take may not work or may partially work if there’s too much variation in pose, including varied distance between the subject and the camera,” Google product manager Lillian Chen said in an email.These problems aside, Best Take mostly does what it claims. So now the question is: How should we feel about that?Let’s be clear: We already take fake photos. headtopics.com
This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Photography used to require a lot of specialized skill. I did a face-swap of my own on the holiday card I sent out last year, cutting my head with better lighting from one shot and pasting it into another. But this required access to and knowledge of Photoshop.
Google’s Chen said the automated face suggestions in Best Take are “based on desires we heard from users, including eyes open, looking towards the camera, and expression.” She noted users still are presented with choices for which expression they want to apply. headtopics.com