Flawless Kudermetova stuns Pegula to claim Tokyo title

An aggressive Kudermetova wasted little time unleashing her powerful shots from the baseline and broke American Pegula early for a 3-0 lead, but she dropped her own serve in the fifth game before allowing her opponent to draw level in the first set.

An untimely double fault from Pegula gifted Kudermetova the opening set, and the Russian world number 19 raised her intensity again in the next set as she raced ahead 5-1 before closing out the contest on her third matchpoint with a big serve.

It was Kudermetova's second win over Pegula this season - following her victory in the Madrid quarter-finals - and a fifth win in her last six matches against top-10 opponents. The 26-year-old had battled past world number two Iga Swiatek earlier in the tournament.

Read more:

Reuters »

Pegula books clash with Kudermetova in Tokyo finalSecond seed Jessica Pegula produced a near-flawless display to power past the resurgent Maria Sakkari 6-2 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo.

Top seed Swiatek stunned by Kudermetova in Tokyo quarter-finalIga Swiatek crashed to a 6-2 2-6 6-4 defeat by eighth seed Russian Veronika Kudermetova in the quarter-finals of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Friday.

Jabeur wins Ningbo Open. Pegula and Kudermetova reach final in TokyoTop-seeded Ons Jabeur won her fifth career title at the Ningbo Open with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over teenager Diana Shnaider.

Swiatek crashes out but Pegula advances in Tokyo. Jabeur and Shnaider into final at Ningo OpenEight-seeded Veronika Kudermetova has upset No. 2 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open.

Japan's ispace nabs $55 million NASA moon landing deal, slips 3rd lunar launch to 2026The Tokyo-based company aims to help open the lunar frontier.

The Magical Nail Concealer That Slashed My Mani-Pedi Budget Is Just $14 Right NowOn sale right now: the bestselling nail concealer that can give you the look of “flawless doll nails” with just one coat, according to a HuffPost editor.

An aggressive Kudermetova wasted little time unleashing her powerful shots from the baseline and broke American Pegula early for a 3-0 lead, but she dropped her own serve in the fifth game before allowing her opponent to draw level in the first set.

An untimely double fault from Pegula gifted Kudermetova the opening set, and the Russian world number 19 raised her intensity again in the next set as she raced ahead 5-1 before closing out the contest on her third matchpoint with a big serve.

It was Kudermetova's second win over Pegula this season - following her victory in the Madrid quarter-finals - and a fifth win in her last six matches against top-10 opponents.

The 26-year-old had battled past world number two Iga Swiatek earlier in the tournament.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard