Flawed Systems and Complacency Result in Patient Harm

A mix of flawed systems and complacency have resulted in patient harm, experts say. Former nurse RaDonda Vaught, convicted of negligent homicide after a patient's death from a hospital medication error, reacts to victim impact statements during her sentencing in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, May 13, 2022.Six years ago, a nurse at a Tennessee hospital accidentally gave a patient a powerful muscle-paralyzing drug. The patient stopped breathing and later died.

The nurse, RaDonda Vaught, was convicted of negligent homicide and sentenced last year to three years’ probation. Criminal charges over medical errors are rare, and the prosecution evoked fear in nurses nationwide. Patient safety advocates argued it sent the wrong message and would deter hospitals from admitting mistakes, which would not protect patients from medication errors. Four years after Vaught’s deadly error, a similar mistake at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa., nearly killed patient Didier Epopa and left him with irreversible brain injurie

United States Headlines

