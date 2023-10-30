Flavor Flav Sings National Anthem at Bucks-Hawks Game

Flavor Flav performs onstage at the Fourth Edition of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest presented by On Location held at Footprint Center on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.rapper Chuck D’s colorful on-stage foil and an unencumbered enthusiasm that helped propel the group into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.But on Sunday (Oct. 29), the Milwaukee Bucks gave Flav a job he said was on his all-time bucket list: performing the National Anthem before the home team’s gam against the Atlanta Hawks.

Wearing a green No. 59 jersey (in honor of the year he was born), sideways white baseball hat, white shades and, of course, his signature big clock, Flav, 64, came out of the gate a bit shaky, but soon overcame his nerves and crooned the notoriously difficult-to-sing anthem in his own inimitable fashion. He wasn’t always near pitch, but Flav stretched out some notes in his nasal croon to the delight of the home crowd and smiling players.

. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. // This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google

United States Headlines Read more: billboard »

Flavor Flav Sings the National Anthem at Hawks-Bucks Game: WatchThe Milwaukee Bucks tapped Flavor Flav to perform the national anthem ahead of the team’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Read more ⮕

Flavor Flav performs memorable national anthem at Bucks-HawksThe Milwaukee Bucks had rapper Flavor Flav perform a rendition of the national anthem before their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Read more ⮕

Napa Valley tradition: ‘Winter in the Wineries' adds flavor to the frostiest monthsCalistoga's cool-weather favorite is back, with a passport that kicks off in early December. Read more ⮕

Lee Greenwood sings signature song at wedding of former Miss Mississippi USAA former pageant queen from Mississippi received a special performance at her wedding last weekend. Read more ⮕

For an Extra-Caramelized Cheesecake, Reach for the HoneyThis Basque cheesecake gets its floral flavor and rich, dark color from honey. Read more ⮕

Young talents push U.S. women's national soccer team to Pan American Games semifinalThe United States Under-19 women’s national soccer team has shown at the Pan American Games that it will a lot of talent coming through the pipeline for the next few years. Read more ⮕