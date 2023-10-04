Ending NYC’s flood horrors is another reason to roll back migrant spendingNYC can start to dry off today after Friday’s wallop of heavy rain, floods

Rescue workers were searching for more than 100 people on Thursday after flash floods triggered by a sudden heavy rainfall swamped several towns in northeastern India, killing at least 14 people, officials said.

More than 2,000 people were rescued after Wednesday’s floods, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said in a statement, adding that state authorities set up 26 relief camps for more than 22,000 people impacted by the floods. headtopics.com

The Press Trust of India news agency reported that 102 people were missing and cited state government officials saying 14 people died in the floods.One soldier who had been reported missing on Wednesday was later rescued by authorities, local media reported.

Several towns, including Dikchu and Rangpo in the Teesta basin, were flooded, and schools in four districts were ordered shut until Sunday, the state’s education department said. Parts of a highway that links Sikkim, the state capital, with the rest of the country were washed away. headtopics.com

