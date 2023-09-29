Flash flooding in New York City halts multiple train lines and cancels hundreds of flights

Much of the city's subway service has been suspended and more than 300 flights have been canceled. And New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned at a midday news briefing that the city was far from being in the clear. “It is not over, and I don’t want these gaps in heavy rain to give the appearance that it is over,” he said.

Both Adams and New York state Gov. Kathy Hochul have declared states of emergency. A flash flood warning from the National Weather Service has also been in effect. The toll the storm was taking was obvious for anyone trying to get anywhere in the nation’s financial capital. Service on more than 15 of the city’s subway lines has been suspended or partially suspended, as of 1:15 p.m. ET.

Commuter lines have also been severely affected. Metro-North Railroad, which connects the city to its northern suburbs, stopped service on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines in both directions between Manhattan and the Bronx. headtopics.com

“Please stay home if you don’t need to travel,” said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the area’s transit network, in a statement on its website.

A Friday storm that has dumped as much as 6 inches of rain in parts of the metropolis — perhaps the biggest daily totals since September 2021 when the remains of Hurricane Ida hit the city — is causing stoppages and delays in transit service and cancellations of flights. It’s also turning roadways into rivers.

More than 300 flights at the area’s three major airports have been canceled through the early afternoon, according to FlightAware, a company that tracks airport data. At LaGuardia Airport, there have been 247 cancellations alone.

Flooding on streets and roadways has also reached a critical stage. Images on social media show multiple submerged cars — and drivers trying to make their way through difficult conditions.

Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in New York, said that Friday’s rains were due to a coastal storm, with low pressure off the East Coast helping to bring in some deep moisture from the Atlantic Ocean.

“This will be one of the wettest days in quite some time,” he said.