Flames GM Craig Conroy tears up discussing tragic Chris Snow update

Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow suffered a “catastrophic brain injury” after going into cardiac arrest and is not expected to recover. He then put his head down and paused to wipe his eyes.

sharing updates about Chris’ condition on X“Paramedics and doctors were able to get his heart beating again but, devastatingly, a scan showed Chris has suffered a catastrophic brain injury caused by lack of oxygen,” she wrote Wednesday. “His doctors do not expect him to wake up from this.”

Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy was emotional during a press conference while discussing assistant GM Chris Snow, who experienced a “catastrophic brain injury” after going into cardiac arrest on September 26, 2023.“My chest feels cracked open and hollowed out.

"Chris is the most beautiful, brilliant person I'll ever know, and doing life without him feels untenable. Hug your people," she concluded. Assistant General Manager Chris Snow of the Calgary Flames poses with his wife Kelsie, and their children Cohen, 10, and Willa, 7 during the 2022 NHL Awards at Armature Works on June 21, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

“Little Snowy is here and that means more than you know. Thanks Cohen for coming today,” Conroy, who was visibly emotional, said.

“Chris is the most beautiful, brilliant person I’ll ever know, and doing life without him feels untenable. Hug your people,” she concluded.

Assistant General Manager Chris Snow of the Calgary Flames poses with his wife Kelsie, and their children Cohen, 10, and Willa, 7 during the 2022 NHL Awards at Armature Works on June 21, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

, she said test results the day prior confirmed that the 42-year-old NHL exec will not wake up after suffering cardiac arrest.

“In life, Chris offered his body to a clinical trial to help others,” Kelsie wrote. “In death he will do the same. He remains on life support while organ donation is arranged. We are so proud of him.”

Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow poses for a portrait in the visiting team’s suite on the press level above the rink before a game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on February 25, 2020.Snow suffered cardiac arrest “two days after walking into a hockey rink to watch his son play a game,”Chris Snow was diagnosed with ALS, or