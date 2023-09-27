Flames assistant GM Chris Snow not expected to recover after ‘catastrophic brain injury’

The 42-year-old Snow was first diagnosed with ALS in 2019, and was given about a year to live. Kelsie Snow posted the tragic news on X on Wednesday. “With a shattered heart I’ve come to share that yesterday Chris became unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest,” she wrote.

“Paramedics and doctors were able to get his heart beating again but, devastatingly, a scan showed Chris has suffered a catastrophic brain injury caused by lack of oxygen. His doctors do not expect him to wake up from this.

“My chest feels cracked open and hollowed out. Chris is the most beautiful, brilliant person I’ll ever know and doing life without him feels untenable. Hug your people.” Flames assistant GM Chris Snow with his family at the 2022 NHL Awards., ALS runs in Snow’s family and claimed the lives of his father, two uncles and one cousin.

“I was not scared until my dad was diagnosed,” Chris told the outlet last year. He continued to work for the Flames, overseeing what the Times described as “a complex digital warehouse for data and video.” headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

NHL assistant GM suffers ‘catastrophic brain injury’ amid ALS battle, wife revealsCalgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow suffered a 'catastrophic brain injury' after going into cardiac arrest on Tuesday, his wife said on social media Wednesday.

Wish Directors Chris Buck & Fawn Veerasunthorn On Making Chris Pine A Disney VillainDisney brought back the villain era for Wish.

What Happened After BuzzFeed’s Pivot to AI: Catastrophic Stock CollapseBuzzFeed's stock has been tumbling for months, and it appears that Buzzy the Robot may not be enough to save it from Nasdaq doom.

Donald Trump’s Catastrophic and Devastating Anti-Labor Track RecordDonald Trump told us in 2016 he would stand with workers. He lied. The difference now is that he has a record he can’t hide from. And that record was catastrophic for workers. Former President Trump spent four years in office weakening unions and working people while pushing tax giveaways to the wea...

EXCLUSIVE: Denny Manufacturing employee gives first inside look after devastating fireIt was one week ago when two of their buildings went up in flames in Prichard.

Houston Fire Department crews put out flames at Holmes Road Recycling CenterThe Houston Fire Department said crews returned to a site they're familiar with, where flames have erupted at least five times this year.

Chris Snow, the assistant general manager of the Calgary Flames who has undergone a years-long battle with ALS and cancer, suffered what his wife has described as a “catastrophic brain injury” after going into cardiac arrest.

Kelsie Snow posted the tragic news on X on Wednesday.

“With a shattered heart I’ve come to share that yesterday Chris became unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest,” she wrote.

“Paramedics and doctors were able to get his heart beating again but, devastatingly, a scan showed Chris has suffered a catastrophic brain injury caused by lack of oxygen. His doctors do not expect him to wake up from this.

“My chest feels cracked open and hollowed out. Chris is the most beautiful, brilliant person I’ll ever know and doing life without him feels untenable. Hug your people.”

Flames assistant GM Chris Snow with his family at the 2022 NHL Awards., ALS runs in Snow’s family and claimed the lives of his father, two uncles and one cousin.

“I was not scared until my dad was diagnosed,” Chris told the outlet last year.

He continued to work for the Flames, overseeing what the Times described as “a complex digital warehouse for data and video.”

Flames assistant GM Chris Snow throws out a first pitch at Fenway Park in 2021.We cannot convey the impact Chris has on our organization, not only in his work but the leadership & positivity he brings. Despite his own challenges, he is a beacon of light, uplifting all of us around him. Our hearts are with Kelsie, Cohen & Willa as Chris continues to battle.