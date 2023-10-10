Flag football may be latest sport added to Olympics

Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content DeskThe NFL has written a proposal to the International Olympic Committee to add flag football to the slate of sports for the Los Angeles Olympic games that will be held in...

A vote by the IOC on the proposal will come during meetings in Mumbai, India, that begin later this week.There were also proposals to add baseball, softball, lacrosse, squash and cricket. “LA28′s proposed sports ignite the imagination on the field of play and drive culture off it,” LA chairman Casey Wasserman said, according to

The sports, according to Wasserman, are “relevant, innovative and community-based, played in backyards, schoolyards, community centers, stadiums and parks across the U.S. and the globe.” If approved, several of the sports such as baseball, will return to Olympic competition while it will be the first time for flag football and squash,Baseball was part of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics while softball was at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, but were removed after the 2008 Beijing Games and brought back in 2020 for Tokyo but not part of the games in Paris.. “The NFL dominates in the U.S. headtopics.com

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Olympics considering flag football, baseball and other new sports at Los Angeles Olympics in 2028The NFL's ongoing push for worldwide exposure got another boost when organizers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics delivered a proposal to put flag football on the program when the Summer Games return to the United States for the first time in 32 years.

IOC will consider flag football, baseball for the 2028 Los Angeles OlympicsA couple American sports could return to the Olympics when the games come to Los Angeles in 2028. Baseball and flag football are among the sports that could be added to the 2028 games by the International Olympic Committee, LA28 announced Monday.

IOC will consider flag football, baseball for the 2028 Los Angeles OlympicsA couple American sports could return to the Olympics when the games come to Los Angeles in 2028. Baseball and flag football are among the sports that could be added to the 2028 games by the International Olympic Committee, LA28 announced Monday.

IOC to vote on flag football for 2028 Los Angeles OlympicsFlag football took a key step toward becoming an Olympic sport in 2028, as the International Olympic Committee will vote on the sport's inclusion for the Los…

Flag football, squash and cricket are set to be included at Los Angeles Olympics in 2028The NFL’s ongoing push for worldwide exposure got another boost Monday when organizers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics delivered a proposal to put flag football on the program when the Summer Games return to the United States for the first time in 32 years.

Flag football may be included at Los Angeles Olympics in 2028At the World Games last year, the U.S. men won the gold medal in flag football while the women fell to Mexico in the final.