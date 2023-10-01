Flabber From Big Bad Beetleborgs Character Explained

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Flabber (Billy Forester) is one of the main characters of Big Bad Beetleborgs, the Fox Kids live-action superhero series.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Flabber (Billy Forester) is one of the main characters of Big Bad Beetleborgs, the Fox Kids live-action superhero series. Premiering in 1996, Big Bad Beetleborgs was one of the many Power Rangers-like superhero shows that's often forgotten amidst the slew of similar '90s fare. In the show, Andrew "Drew" McCormick (Wesley Barker), Roland Williams (Herbie Baez), and Josephine "Jo" McCormick (Shannon Chandler in episodes 1–39 and Brittany Konarzewski in 39–88) are three average friends who enter the haunted Hillhurst Mansion where they meet creatures based on the Universal monsters. After a stroke of luck, the friends are transformed into their favorite comic book heroes: The Beetleborgs.

Much like Power Rangers, another creation of Saban Entertainment, the production company behind Big Bad Beetleborgs, this series pits the masked heroes against heavily costumed and monstrous villains set on taking over the world. However, Big Bad Beetleborgs has some key differences and a slightly different tone that makes for something closer to a sitcom than a standard villain-of-the-week show. The series only lasted two seasons and unfortunately ended on a cliffhanger, but the characters and costumes made for a memorable addition to a Saturday morning line-up of shows. Flabber may not have been a Beetleborg himself, but he was a significant character in the series.

Flabber Is A Phantasm From The Seventh Dimension In Big Bad Beetleborgs Flabber is a phantasm, one of the monsters in Hillhurst Mansion. He is trapped in a pipe organ until the three kids knock into it, playing just the right notes to release him. Unlike the other monsters of Hillhurst, Flabber is kind and happily grants the trio the wish that turns them into Beetleborgs. With a chin like Jay Leno, hair like Elvis Presley, and a flashy, Liberace-esque outfit, Flabber is a striking figure. He is the head of Hillhurst and works hard to keep the other monsters in check and ensure they don't attack the Beetleborgs.

Flabber is a great friend to the Beetleborgs and often gives them advice and guidance throughout the series on how to defeat whatever monster they are facing. He is also a powerful spellcaster though his goofy nature often means his spells end up backfiring. In fact, it's his spell to turn the kids into Beetleborgs that ends up releasing monsters from the comic book into the real world. Flabber has a similar role to Alpha 5 in Power Rangers but his unorthodox style, sense of humor, and potent strength make him a unique character all his own and a memorable addition to the kid's superhero canon.

The Original Flabber Looked Very Different In a Facebook post by Michael R. Gotto (who played young Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger, in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), the actor reveals that he was supposed to appear in Big Bad Beetleborgs and Flabber was to look very different from the Elvis-like phantasm he ended up becoming. This Flabber version had carrot-orange hair, a protruding nose, and an oversized striped blazer. The photos Gotto shares are from a pilot presentation, which is different from a pilot. Approximately only 10 minutes are filmed in a pilot presentation and it's primarily used by studios as a way to determine a show's viability.

Gotto's post went on to say that he eventually did not receive the role of Drew in Big Bad Beetleborgs because studio execs thought that kids would recognize him as Tommy, and this would cause confusion. It's true that some younger viewers may have not understood the difference between the two, but many would have been savvy enough to understand. However, the changes made to Flabber in Big Bad Beetleborgs ended up being very welcome.