Five years later, trauma compounds for survivors marking Tree of Life massacre amid Israel-Hamas war

People gather for a Commemoration Ceremony, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Schenley Park, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, to remember the 11 worshippers killed by a gunman at the Tree of Life synagogue five years ago. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)in U.S. history joined with hundreds of others for prayers, poetry and music at an outdoor commemoration of the 11 people who were killed in a Pittsburgh synagogue five years ago on Friday.

The outdoor commemoration was held amid autumn colors and summer-like humidity in Pittsburgh's Schenley Park, about a mile and a half from the Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 worshipers from three congregations were killed on Oct. 27, 2018.in federal court in August for the attacks. Bowers was convicted in June of 63 federal counts, including hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death.

“I am a better person because I have had the privilege of learning even just a little bit about those 11 people, and for having been part of this five year act of remembering them and their beautiful lives,” he said. headtopics.com

Myers said afterward that while the completion of the criminal trial offered some closure, “Events don’t follow a script, so even though we flip to the next proverbial chapter, it’s a blank page that we’re writing.”

The ceremony included several musical pieces on instruments from the “Violins of Hope,” project, which uses actual instruments that Jewish musicians had performed on during the Holocaust. One participant in the crowd was draped in an Israeli flag, and several sang aloud with emotion when the string ensemble played the Israeli national anthem. headtopics.com

Read more:

ksatnews »

Five years later, trauma compounds for survivors marking Tree of Life massacre amid Israel-Hamas warIn one sense, there was a feeling of closure as survivors marked five years since the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. They joined with hundreds of others for an outdoor commemoration of the 11 people who were killed at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Read more ⮕

Five years later, trauma compounds for survivors marking Tree of Life massacre amid Israel-Hamas warIn one sense, there was a feeling of closure as survivors marked five years since the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history Read more ⮕

Five years later, trauma compounds for survivors marking Tree of Life massacre amid Israel-Hamas warIn one sense, there was a feeling of closure as survivors marked five years since the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Read more ⮕

Five years later, trauma compounds for survivors marking Tree of Life massacre amid Israel-Hamas warIn one sense, there was a feeling of closure as survivors marked five years since the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history Read more ⮕

Five years later, trauma compounds for survivors marking Tree of Life massacre amid Israel-Hamas warIn one sense, there was a feeling of closure as survivors marked five years since the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history Read more ⮕

Antisemitic graffiti on the anniversary of the Tree of Life massacreSalena Zito joined the Washington Examiner in 2016 as a Pittsburgh-based columnist and reporter and is also a columnist at the New York Post. She is the author of The Great Revolt. She previously wrote for the Atlantic and spent the last 11 years at the Pittsburgh Tribune Review as both a reporter and a columnist covering national politics. Read more ⮕