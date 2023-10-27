Five years later, trauma compounds for survivors marking Tree of Life massacre amid Israel-Hamas war

In one sense, there was a feeling of closure as survivors of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history joined with hundreds of others for prayers, poetry and music at an outdoor commemoration of the 11 people who were killed in a Pittsburgh synagogue five years ago on Friday. It was the first commemoration since the killer was convicted and sentenced to death after a long-stalled legal process.

Myers said afterward that while the completion of the criminal trial offered some closure, “Events don’t follow a script, so even though we flip to the next proverbial chapter, it’s a blank page that we’re writing.” The victims were members of three congregations that met at Tree of Life — Dor Hadash, New Light and the host congregation.

