Five years later, trauma compounds for survivors marking Tree of Life massacre amid Israel-Hamas war

People gather for a Commemoration Ceremony, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Schenley Park, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, to remember the 11 worshippers killed by a gunman at the Tree of Life synagogue five years ago. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)People gather for a Commemoration Ceremony, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Schenley Park, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, to remember the 11 worshippers killed by a gunman at the Tree of Life synagogue five years ago.

Speakers at the commemoration included Western Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan, who oversaw the prosecution. He recalled each of the victims, their personalities and their common devotion to their faith.

Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, a survivor of the attack, offered prayer in Hebrew and English for the 11, his voice at times catching with emotion as he honored them as martyrs for having been killed in the act of sanctifying God’s name. headtopics.com

The victims were members of three congregations that met at Tree of Life — Dor Hadash, New Light and the host congregation. They included Joyce Fienberg, 75; Richard Gottfried, 65; Rose Mallinger, 97; Jerry Rabinowitz, 66; brothers David Rosenthal, 54, and Cecil Rosenthal, 59; Bernice Simon, 84, and her husband, Sylvan Simon, 86; Dan Stein, 71; Melvin Wax, 87; and Irving Younger, 69.

While the commemoration focused on the Pittsburgh attack, there were reminders of the ongoing war in the Middle East. After Hamas’ bloody rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7, Israeli forces have launched waves of airstrikes on Gaza, where the Palestinian death toll has passed 7,300. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

Antisemitic graffiti on the anniversary of the Tree of Life massacreSalena Zito joined the Washington Examiner in 2016 as a Pittsburgh-based columnist and reporter and is also a columnist at the New York Post. She is the author of The Great Revolt. She previously wrote for the Atlantic and spent the last 11 years at the Pittsburgh Tribune Review as both a reporter and a columnist covering national politics. Read more ⮕

The Tree of Life synagogue massacre led to little action by the Pa. legislatureAfter the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, state lawmakers enacted a grant program for nonprofit security. Five years later, bills on guns and hate crimes are still stalled. Read more ⮕

Pittsburgh synagogue picks artifacts to memorialize Tree of Life rampagePittsburgh’s Tree of Life joins other U.S. communities struggling to memorialize mass shooting attacks. Read more ⮕

Israel war: Rashida Tlaib among Democrats who voted against Israel support resolutionBrady Knox is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner with a particular focus on Russia, Eastern Europe, and foreign affairs. Hailing from Pittsburgh, he graduated from Miami University in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in Russian, Eastern European, and Eurasian studies and political science. He was in St. Read more ⮕

Israel ‘preparing for a ground incursion,’ Netanyahu says; House passes resolution backing IsraelIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war cabinet is preparing a “ground incursion” into Gaza to eliminate Hamas and rescue hostages. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Netanyahu says Israel is ‘preparing for a ground incursion’Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he won’t specify details of an assault. A U.N. aid organization began to reduce operations in Gaza. Read more ⮕