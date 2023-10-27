Five Ways to Help Children Cope in a Violent World

Talking to children about war and violence is one way to help them understand and cope with these issues.Piron Guillaume on Unsplash

We can find ways to distract ourselves. But children often get exposed to violence, or news of violence, without warning. They may hear of something terrible that happened, like a school shooting, even though their parents protect them from this type of news at home.

With stories of war and violence in the headlines every day, adults feel much more on edge and unsafe. Children can also pick up on this, and no one is immune from the impact that violence has on a person's emotional well-being. I have heard parents say that they want to shelter their children from both hearing about violence and potentially being a victim. This is understandable, but removing yourself and your child from society is not the answer. headtopics.com

Proactively, you can talk to them before they hear about war or death tolls. You can tell them very generally that there are places in the world where war is happening and that, unfortunately, we do live in a world where individuals and groups sometimes resort to violence. You can let them know that they may hear about terrible things in the news from their friends or at school and that you want them to come and talk to you about what they learn.

Grounding techniques refer to ways that we remind ourselves that we are safe, even when we may feel unsafe. Sometimes, grounding involves focusing on something around us, such as a landscape, photograph, picture, or anything tangible we can see. Another grounding technique involves deep breathing, taking slow, intentional breaths to calm ourselves.that would make us feel happy or at peace. headtopics.com

