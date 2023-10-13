‘Five times the superbowl’: Why India vs Pakistan is a sporting rivalry like no other

They had arrived to play a highly anticipated test series – the first for Pakistan after the country’s creation in 1947.

Avro Mukerji from Gurgaon, a city just outside capital New Delhi, said the game has “a special significance” for him as he has been avidly following this rivalry since 1992, when the Pakistan team, led by cricket legend turned former prime minister Imran Khan, clinched World Cup victory. “There are few memorable moments across the years which as a fan will cherish forever,” he said.

Pakistan cricket boss to travel India after World Cup visa issue for journalists and fans resolvedA top official of the Pakistan Cricket Board will travel to India on Thursday after getting assurances that his country’s journalists and fans will get visas for the Cricket World Cup. The chairman of the PCB management committee will watch the marquee game between Pakistan and India in Ahmedabad on Saturday at the 134,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium. Earlier this week, the PCB said it was “extremely disappointment” that visas had been delayed for Pakistani journalists and fans, asking both t

Gunmen target mosque in eastern Pakistan, killing 2, including militant linked to anti-India groupA mosque in Pakistan was targeted by gunmen who opened fire on the congregation, resulting in the deaths of two, one of whom was a member of an outlawed anti-India militant organization.

Cricket arch-rivals Pakistan, India to clash in rare World Cup eventBoth sides have clashed 134 times in One Day International matches. Pakistan, who would be playing on Indian soil for the first time in seven years, hold edge as they have won 73 games, while India have won 56.

Why India supports IsraelIndia’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a strong statement expressing solidarity with Israel in a significant diplomatic moment for a countr...

