Ohio State heads back on the road this weekend for the second week in a row and the fifth time this season.Awaiting the Buckeyes this week is Rutgers, who has its best team in quite some time. While the Scarlet Knights are still, they’ll provide a better-than-usual test for the Buckeyes as Ohio State begins its final month of the regular season.For the first time since 2014, Rutgers has won six games in a season, currently standing at 6-2 with a 3-2 mark in conference play.

Schiano first served as head coach of Rutgers from 2001-2011, finishing with six winning seasons in his last seven years of that stint. The Scarlet Knights had one of their best squads in program history under Schiano in 2006, then playing in the Big East, going 11-2 with a 37-10 win over Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.

Rutgers has won back-to-back games entering its tilt with Ohio State, first beating Michigan State by a 27-24 final before going on the road to defeat Indiana 31-14. The Scarlet Knights got an extra week to prepare for Ohio State as they are coming off of a bye.The Scarlet Knights are No. 9 nationally in total defense, allowing just 276.8 yards per game, and No. 13 in scoring defense, allowing only 15.8 points per game. headtopics.com

Four Rutgers defenders have collected between 48 and 53 tackles, with three defensive backs that possess at least five pass breakups. Robert Longerbeam leads the team in that category with eight PBUs on the season.

The most effective part of Rutgers’ offense has been its ground game, where it ranks 40th in rushing yards per game and 53rd in yards per carry. That’s thanks largely to running back Kyle Monangai, who tops the Big Ten with 744 rushing yards. He’s done so at a clip of 5.2 yards per carry with seven touchdowns. headtopics.com

Their numbers are similar this season. Davison Igbinosun has 35 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and three pass breakups while Desmond holds 34 takedowns with 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack playing closer to the line of scrimmage.This is the 10th consecutive season Ohio State and Rutgers will meet on the gridiron, the only 10 meetings all-time between the two schools. The Buckeyes are 9-0 in the first nine meetings.

