Five things to know about Australia's planned Indigenous referendum

SYDNEY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australia said on Wednesday that a referendum to recognise the country's Indigenous people in its constitution will be held onin August that paved the way for the referendum, which will ask voters whether they support...

In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia:

Read more:

Reuters »

Australia PM rallies support for Indigenous referendum as early voting startsAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday he would focus on having one-on-one conversations with Australians to rally support for the Indigenous referendum, as early voting began in some parts of the country.

Five dead, five hurt in Illinois collision that leaked toxic substanceA semi-truck carrying thousands of gallons of a toxic substance crashed in southern Illinois, and the multi-vehicle accident killed five people and left five seriously injured, officials said on Saturday.

Evacuated Illinois residents return home after ammonia leak from truck crash that killed 5 peopleFive people were killed and five were critically injured when a semitruck carrying...

Florida State Football Extends Stay In Top Five Of Latest AP Top 25 PollThe latest polls reflect five straight weeks of the Seminoles sitting inside the top five.

What do Indigenous Peoples across Canada really need and want?Indigenous Peoples explain what they think Canadians can do to ensure truth and reconciliation moves beyond aspiration and into action.

Australians to vote in Indigenous 'Voice' referendumAustralians will vote on October 14 on whether they want to change the constitution to recognize Aboriginal people

SYDNEY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australia said on Wednesday that a referendum to recognise the country's Indigenous people in its constitution will be held onin August that paved the way for the referendum, which will ask voters whether they support altering the constitution to include a "Voice to Parliament", an Indigneous committee to advise parliament on matters affecting them.

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, who represent about 3.2% of Australia's nearly 26 million population, are not mentioned in the constitution.The Parliament in August agreed to propose adding a new chapter, Chapter IX-Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples to the Constitution. The chapter would include a new section 129, which would say the following:

In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia:

There shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice;

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples;

The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures.The referendum question would be: "A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"

Voters will have to write 'Yes' on the ballot paper if they agree with this proposed change to the constitution, or write 'No' if you do not agree.Just like a federal election, thousands of polling stations will be opened across the country on voting day. Australians can cast their vote at any polling place within their state or territory. Polling will take place between 8am and 6pm, local time.will see more voting services delivered to remote communities than any other vote in Australia's history. Polling teams will visit approximately 35% more remote communities than in the past.To change the constitution, the government must secure what is known as a double majority in the referendum.

That means more than a majority of voters must vote in favour nationally, plus a majority of voters in a majority of the states must back the change.

Votes of people living in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), the Northern Territory regions, and any of Australia's external territories, count towards the national majority only.There have been 44 proposals for constitutional change in 19 referendums, and only eight of these proposals have been approved.

In the last referendum in 1999, Australians voted against changing the constitution to establish the Commonwealth of Australia as a republic with the monarchy and governor-general being replaced by a president appointed by a two-thirds majority of members of parliament.

Praveen leads a team of reporters covering companies and financial news in Australia and New Zealand. Before moving to Sydney he was the New Zealand Bureau Chief, where he reported on the leadership of former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the coronavirus pandemic, the terrorist attack in Christchurch and several natural disasters. Prior to New Zealand, he was Bureau Chief for Malaysia and Brunei leading a team of reporters covering the missing MH370 airliner, the 1MDB scandal and the country's political turmoil in 2018, which won him an journalism award from the Society of Publishers in Asia. He has previously worked as a correspondent in the UAE, Afghanistan and India.Slovakia needs to restart border controls with Hungary to stem the flow of illegal migrants, election winner Robert Fico said on Sunday, flagging the issue as one of his potential government's first priorities.