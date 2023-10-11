Five struggling college football teams with helpful 2024 recruiting coming - ESPN

still undefeated. All but two teams in the rankings have one or fewer losses and there is no telling which teams will end up in the College Football Playoff.

While these teams can't solve all their problems during the season, their success on the recruiting trail could have help on the way. These players could change the fortunes of a program in a short amount of time.

Look no further than the last two games against Arizona and Colorado when USC allowed 41 points in each game. The Trojans won both games but by a combined nine points despite scoring 48 and 43 themselves. headtopics.com

The team has seemingly gone backward this season, however, starting 2-4 with losses to BYU, LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.has thrown for 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns, but he has had six interceptions through six games. The team has six rushing touchdowns and currently ranks No. 112 among all FBS teams in offensive yards per game.

In the season-opening loss to the Utes, Mertz was sacked five times and Florida had just 13 rushing yards. It was a similar story against the Wildcats. Mertz was sacked three times while the team rushed for 69 yards on 29 carries.from Baylor. Goodwin ended up transferring from Florida before the season started. headtopics.com

Head coach Joey McGuire and his staff have done an excellent job recruiting and adding big pieces in this 2024 class. There are none bigger than five-star receiver. He's the No. 13 prospect overall and a 6-foot-1, 195-pound recruit from Temple, Texas. He had offers from Georgia, Texas, Florida, Miami, Texas A&M and a handful of other major programs.

Read more:

espn »

2024 college football recruiting class rankings: Top 40 schools - ESPNWe stacked the top recruiting classes in the country, with Texas and Miami making big moves up and a few other schools falling behind.

Elijah Rushing DeCom from Zona....He Would Fit Nice Here....https://www.elevenwarriors.com/ohio-state-football-recruiting/2023/02/137426/the-hurry-up-five-star-defensive-end-elijah-rushing-plans-on-visiting-ohio-state-in-the-spring-four-star https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/38610363/de-elijah-rushing-no-20-espn-300-decommits-arizona Arizona took a hit to its 2024 recruiting class on Sunday, when ESPN 300 defensive end Elijah Rushing decommitted from the Wildcats.

McLaren 720S GT3 to race in 2024 IMSA SportsCar ChampionshipA McLaren will soon be in both the IMSA SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship.

U.S. employers covering weight-loss drugs could nearly double in 2024 - surveyU.S. employers covering weight-loss drugs could nearly double in 2024 - survey

How third-party candidates could threaten GOP, Dems in 2024The Trump and Biden campaigns are quick to note that it will be very difficult, if not impossible, for the political outsiders with no major funding sources or political infrastructure to get their…

2024 BMW iX2 Teases Sharp Looks Ahead Of October 10 Digital DebutBMW has started to tease the 2024 iX2 all-electric compact Sports Activity Coupe before the first photos and details are released on October 10.