Five Nights At Freddy’s Movie's Major Lore Changes Explained By Director

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary While aiming to be as true to its source material as possible, co-writer/director Emma Tammi opens up about the major lore changes in the Five Nights at Freddy's movie. Based on Scott Cawthon's mammoth video game franchise, the movie centers on a troubled man hired as a security guard for the dilapidated Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, only to learn of a horrifying secret behind the animatronics that inhabit it.

In honor of the movie's release, SlashFilm spoke with Tammi to break down the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy's movie. When asked about keeping longtime fans of the game franchise in mind when putting it together, the co-writer/director acknowledged that the creative team took some liberties with the game lore in the hopes of delivering something "surprising and new" for all viewers.

I hope that people feel like the fabric and the feeling of 'Freddy's' is completely woven into the movie and delivers on the thing that they wanted, but also is surprising and new and different as well. We were really lucky to be working with Scott on this, so his instincts for what was going to resonate with the fans, I really trust. headtopics.com

How True The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie Is To The Games' Lore Given Cawthon was on board as both a co-writer and producer for the movie, Five Nights at Freddy's did stay largely true to the lore of its source material. Freddy and the rest of the animatronics were confirmed to be the ghosts of children abducted and murdered by the restaurant's founder and owner William Afton.

Despite the majority of its faithfulness, there were a few major changes to its lore. One of the biggest was the reveal that Lail's Vanessa was Afton's daughter, with the character not properly introduced in the games until Security Breach as an antagonist to the player as she was convinced into becoming a follower of Glitchtrap and serial killer. headtopics.com

