Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie: Are the FNAF Animatronics Real or CGI?

The animatronics in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie are 100% real. They have not been created using CGI, but with practical puppeteering effects., one of the first decisions taken by director Emma Tammi was to create the likes of Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, Foxy, and others practically. It not only allowed the budget to be minimal (a reportedSimilar to the game, the FNAF movie is also set in the 2000s. So, these human-hunting robots needed to feel practical.

“We had to make multiples of each character so that when we’re on-site, on the day, if Chica needs to be in this shot, but then the next shot is doing something completely different, we can build another one before that shot. Or we can take this one apart, and reassess it to get it to do what we need it to do.

Needless to say, the practical effects of puppeteering were apparent and totally worked for the film.

