‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Gets Blacklight Pop! Figures from Funko

It’s officially spooky season and Funko is celebrating with an array of Pop! figures. The toy giant has revealed two new Five Nights at Freddy’s figurines based on the fan-favorite franchise. Inspired by the game, the blacklight line is very colorful and will make an incredible addition to any collection.

‘Five Night at Freedy’s is Set to Scare Fans in Theatres Ever since the movie was announced, fans of the video game franchise were pretty eager to see the animatronics on the big screen. The upcoming feature is helmed by director Emma Tammi and looks quite faithful to the source material.

By the looks of the promotional material, the feature is going to scare up some screams in the theatres. The animatronic design has been slightly enhanced making them feel creepier than ever before. The movie had been in development hell for over seven years before the current team was put in place. Tammi directs from a script she co-wrote with Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback. headtopics.com

Five Nights at Freddy’s premieres in theaters and on Peacock, the same day on October 27. You can check out the new collectibles and order them here.

Read more:

Collider »

Five Nights at Freddy’s Director Hopes to ‘Do More’ With Franchise if First Movie SucceedsFive Nights at Freddy's director Emma Tammi says she'd like to do more with the franchise if the first movie succeeds.

Five Nights at Freddy's Reveals Scary New TV SpotsFour new TV spots give a sense for just how creepy the video game adaptation is going to be.

Five Nights at Freddy’s FightLine Premier Set & Character Pack Giveaway for Funko ToysComingSoon is holding a Five Nights at Freddy’s FightLine giveaway for the new GameStop exclusive tabletop game.

Five Nights at Freddy’s FightLine Premier Set & Character Pack Giveaway for Funko GameComingSoon is holding a Five Nights at Freddy’s FightLine giveaway for the new GameStop exclusive tabletop game.

Five Nights at Freddy's Has Made Back its Budget Before ReleaseThe FNAF movie is already a success, and it's not even out!

Five Nights At Freddy's Director Recommends Multiple ViewingsThe director of the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's film is divulging that multiple viewings are needed to locate every easter egg.