Five Nights at Freddy's Director Teases Franchise Character Hidden From Marketing

Five Nights at Freddy's will apparently feature a surprise character that has been intentionally hidden from the marketing. Hollywood is hot on video game adaptations right now, which may come as a surprise as that was not the move many years ago.

Some fans have complained that we have seen a bit too much of the movie already. There has been quite a bit of marketing for Five Nights at Freddy's already and fans are worried that they've given away some of the best parts. This isn't an uncommon trend when it comes to marketing movies and is something fans have criticized with regards to other franchises.

"Well, I will say there's one FNAF character that we have not yet revealed in any of the teasers or trailers. So, that's something to look forward to." We won't have to wait long to find out, though. The film is just a couple of short weeks away and fans will be able to watch it on Peacock as soon as it releases, so you won't have to wait for a convenient showtime at the theater unless you really want to see it on the big screen. headtopics.com

Five Nights at Freddy's Director Talks Making a Movie for the FansDuring the same panel, Emma Tammi noted that she played the game after having her first meeting about the movie and quickly understood its potential.

"I started doing a deep dive right after my first call with Jason and started playing the game immediately," said Tammi."I was like oh my god like the atmosphere of this world and the nostalgia that it was like triggering for me of creepy animatronics that I had seen as a kid. Like this is a no brainer for a horror film. This is a cinematic feast. headtopics.com

Read more:

ComicBook »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

'Five Nights at Freddy's' Teaser – A Grisly Game BeginsFive Nights at Freddy's has unveiled a new chilling teaser which sees the terrifying animatronic mascots up to no good.

'Five Nights at Freddy's Pop-Up Location Arrives in Los AngelesA pop-up location based on Five Nights at Freddy's, starring Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard, has appeared in Los Angeles.

Five Nights At Freddy's Trailer Hypes Animatronic TerrorAnimatronic mascots wreak havoc in a scary new trailer for Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s adaptation, promising lots of terror to come.

Houston Texans Fab Five: Who are the Five Best Houston Texans Through Five Weeks?In the midst of the upward trending rebuild of the Houston Texans, there have been several small touch points of optimism along the way. They've managed to crack the top 20 of several different power rankings (yeah, out of 32, but that's progress!). They're being mentioned as a buyer at...

NHL bans players from participating in LGBTQ+, military appreciation, cancer theme nightsGet breaking news on Cleveland & Ohio high school, college and professional sports. Find scores, statistics, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at cleveland.com.

NHL bans players from theme nights, including celebrations for military, gay prideGet breaking news on Pennsylvania high school, college and professional sports. Find scores, statistics, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at PennLive.com.