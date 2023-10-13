Five Nights At Freddy's Director Hypes Matthew Lillard's Big Return To Horror

Summary Five Nights At Freddy's director Emma Tammi reveals what Matthew Lillard brought to the highly anticipated horror movie. Lillard is no stranger to horror, becoming iconic to the genre with his role as Stu Macher in the first Scream. Although he's been doing more voice-acting work in recent years, he'll return to the genre with the new Five Nights At Freddy's adaptation.
During an exclusive interview with Screen Rant for Five Nights At Freddy's, Tammi spoke about bringing Matthew Lillard back into the horror genre. She praised his approach to the iconic Five Nights At Freddy's, including his reverence for the fans.
Emma Tammi: Matthew Lillard is an icon, and he stepped into this iconic role with both reverence for what he knew the fanbase would want to see and also a wild imagination for bringing this character to life in a way that has never been seen. That is a combination of the way he moves, the way he speaks. At times ad libbing a line. headtopics.com
Matthew Lillard's Horror Experience Makes Him The Perfect Addition To Five Nights At Freddy's Nearly 30 years ago in Scream, Lillard was able to bring an impressive amount of physicality, deranged humor, and terrifying menace with his performance as Stu Macher.
Lillard is playing a character named Steve Raglan, but many suspect this could be an alias, and he is actually portraying the serial killer at the heart of Five Nights At Freddy's William Afton. Whoever Lillard is playing, he immediately brings a wealth of horror knowledge and experience as an actor, and it sounds like it paid off in his performance. headtopics.com